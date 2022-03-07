Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. Ventas posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $196,281,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,635 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $56.19. 31,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,295. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

