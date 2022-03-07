Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $504.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.