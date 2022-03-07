Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $504.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.