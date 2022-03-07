Zacks: Analysts Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will report $24.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.23 million and the lowest is $24.30 million. Identiv posted sales of $22.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $131.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $165.62 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $171.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Identiv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Identiv stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 514,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.04 million, a PE ratio of -1,531.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

