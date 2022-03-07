Zacks: Analysts Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to post sales of $176.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.24 million. Natera posted sales of $152.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $781.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.40 million to $789.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.91 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Natera stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.61. Natera has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 4.99.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $322,056.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,361 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Natera by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Natera by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Natera by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 271,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Natera by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

