Zacks: Analysts Expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toast.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOST. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $549,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $12,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toast stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.21. 5,164,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,191. Toast has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.28.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

