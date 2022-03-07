Zacks: Analysts Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) to post $966.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $930.70 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $684.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

MTN stock opened at $243.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $240.64 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.