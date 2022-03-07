Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post $8.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post earnings per share of $8.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.23 to $11.60. Amazon.com reported earnings of $15.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $51.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.28 to $66.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $73.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.80 to $85.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $45.15 on Friday, hitting $2,912.82. 3,046,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,648. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,310.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

