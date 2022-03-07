Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.60 Million

Brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) to report sales of $393.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $400.30 million. Lumentum posted sales of $419.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.99. 1,631,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,517. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,976 shares of company stock worth $2,388,956. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $57,430,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,871,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 246,432 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

