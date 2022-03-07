Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Lovesac reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $256,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,132 shares of company stock worth $1,906,001 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

LOVE stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.32. 272,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,085. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

