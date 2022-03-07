Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.40. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $2.36 on Monday, hitting $36.59. 82,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,153. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after buying an additional 984,373 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,907,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,963,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,894,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,793,000 after buying an additional 85,519 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

