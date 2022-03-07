Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 188,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,554,990. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.