Zacks: Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Macy’s posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Macy’s stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. 1,817,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,643,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

