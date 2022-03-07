Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Three analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.46 billion. Shopify reported sales of $988.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $9.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 338,945.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 135,577.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Shopify by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,464,000 after acquiring an additional 184,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $40.04 on Wednesday, reaching $560.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,417. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $947.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,288.59. Shopify has a 12 month low of $557.37 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

