Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

OCGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Ocugen has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,299 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,087,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 399,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

