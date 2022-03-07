Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,560 ($20.93) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.11) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $798.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $16.25 on Friday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

