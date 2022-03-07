Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Strong Sell

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Shares of SENS opened at $1.81 on Friday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $260,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 957,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,441 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 905,194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Senseonics by 28.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 152,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

