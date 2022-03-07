Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

MCRB opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $579.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 3.41.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

