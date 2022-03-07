Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Hold

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

ATRS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,189. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $656.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.48. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,260 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 792,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 713,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 872,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 548,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

