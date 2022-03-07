Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Lowered to €90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €101.00 ($113.48) to €90.00 ($101.12) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($113.48) to €96.50 ($108.43) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.83.

Zalando stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

