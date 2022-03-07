Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Update

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ZVO opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Zovio has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZVO shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zovio by 21.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 68,226 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zovio by 2.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 65,922 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zovio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

