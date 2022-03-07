Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Update

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of ZVO opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Zovio has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZVO shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
About Zovio (Get Rating)
Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.