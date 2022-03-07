Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYXI. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. Zynex has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $202.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zynex by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 41.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 258.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 30,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

