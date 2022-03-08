$0.07 EPS Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. PHX Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

In other PHX Minerals news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,677.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 150,453 shares of company stock worth $336,605 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 41,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,548. The company has a market cap of $108.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.00 and a beta of 0.77. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

