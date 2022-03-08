-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Roku reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,946 shares of company stock worth $86,240,074 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,380,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,330,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.91. 216,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,622,457. Roku has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.