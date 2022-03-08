$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Square posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Square by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Square by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Square by 533.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,648,000 after purchasing an additional 385,685 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $6,241,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 6.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.49. 165,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,012,502. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.19 and a beta of 2.32. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.68.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

