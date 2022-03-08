-$0.17 EPS Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Affimed posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

AFMD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 809,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,978. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.56. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 6.4% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after buying an additional 337,313 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 173.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 283,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 45.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

