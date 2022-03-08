$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 185.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

TALO stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 135,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,370. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,889,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after purchasing an additional 767,176 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.