$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. Conn’s posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONN. StockNews.com raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of CONN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.35. 18,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,758. The stock has a market cap of $541.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after purchasing an additional 710,742 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 399,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 349,733 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211,236 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

