-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 267,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 34,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

