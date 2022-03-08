-$0.57 EPS Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

EVLO opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 267,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 255,576 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 168,263 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 810.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 137,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 157,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

