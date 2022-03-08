$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $759.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after buying an additional 351,300 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 248,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 177,939 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,466,000 after acquiring an additional 147,585 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAC opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.36 and a 200 day moving average of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $134.81 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

