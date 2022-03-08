-$1.09 EPS Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will announce ($1.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.13). Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 194.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Stephens cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,509. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,791. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.