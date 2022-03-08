$1.27 EPS Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.45. SAP reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.
A number of analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.
Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.21. 1,672,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.28.
SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
