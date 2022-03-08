$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

NYSE REZI traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 572,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 70,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

