$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 769,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,383. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average is $110.85. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

