$1.70 EPS Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Genuine Parts posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

GPC stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

