$15.28 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.25 billion to $15.30 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $4.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 209.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $61.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.55 billion to $62.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.39 billion to $64.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $314,713. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $92.92 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.