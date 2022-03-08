162,781 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 237.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 386.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,299,000 after buying an additional 387,569 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $42,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,764,000 after buying an additional 335,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.06 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

