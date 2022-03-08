162,781 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,701,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 237.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 386.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,299,000 after buying an additional 387,569 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $42,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,764,000 after buying an additional 335,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.06 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.
In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic Services (RSG)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.