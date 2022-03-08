$195.28 Million in Sales Expected for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will report $195.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.15 million and the highest is $196.24 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $778.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.55 million to $783.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ON.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONON traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.73. 2,648,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,192. ON has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

