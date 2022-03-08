$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Shares of FL opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $249,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $111,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

