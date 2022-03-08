$2.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.69. Valmont Industries reported earnings per share of $2.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $12.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $14.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $5.47 on Tuesday, hitting $222.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.82 and a 200 day moving average of $237.55. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

