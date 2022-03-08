$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $2.82 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.04 billion to $12.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $14.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

YUMC stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,403. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. Yum China has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

