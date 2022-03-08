$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $11.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $12.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

NYSE VFC opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. V.F. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

