$24.58 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $24.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.75 million and the highest is $26.23 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $11.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $105.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.81 million to $112.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $148.65 million, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $183.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The company had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.31. 3,580,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,382. The stock has a market cap of $410.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

