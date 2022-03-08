$262.77 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $262.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.00 million and the lowest is $244.70 million. Alkermes reported sales of $251.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Alkermes stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 0.88. Alkermes has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $33.00.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

