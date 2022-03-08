2,833 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Acquired by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $6.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.48. The company had a trading volume of 270,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,525. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.58. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.46 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

