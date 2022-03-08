$288.82 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will report sales of $288.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.40 million to $292.55 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $215.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,018 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after buying an additional 152,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,478,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolent Health (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.