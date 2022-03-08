2,900 Shares in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $2,274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $1,814,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 560,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

