29,899 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $89.78 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.