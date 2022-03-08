$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) to post $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $16.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.92 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after acquiring an additional 613,070 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after acquiring an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 886,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,473,000 after acquiring an additional 200,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,611,000 after acquiring an additional 189,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.15. 36,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.02 and a 200-day moving average of $293.49. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.18 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

