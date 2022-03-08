3,112 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,112 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EME stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.37%.

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.